

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade figures for February. Exports are expected to climb 1.6 percent on month, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8781 against the pound, 0.9952 against the Swiss franc, 1.0887 against the U.S. dollar and 144.65 against the yen.



