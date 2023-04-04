Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
04.04.2023
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 03 April 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0340     GBP0.9080 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0280     GBP0.9040 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0312     GBP0.9061

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,743,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
343       1.0300        XDUB     09:00:03      00027574797TRDU1 
7,317      1.0300        XDUB     09:00:03      00027574796TRDU1 
1,522      1.0300        XDUB     09:00:32      00027574799TRDU1 
151       1.0300        XDUB     09:06:24      00027574868TRDU1 
1,535      1.0300        XDUB     09:06:24      00027574869TRDU1 
78        1.0300        XDUB     09:14:12      00027574906TRDU1 
1,500      1.0300        XDUB     09:14:12      00027574905TRDU1 
288       1.0300        XDUB     09:21:33      00027574958TRDU1 
718       1.0320        XDUB     09:41:41      00027575089TRDU1 
4,697      1.0320        XDUB     09:41:41      00027575088TRDU1 
230       1.0320        XDUB     09:50:29      00027575198TRDU1 
1,564      1.0320        XDUB     09:50:29      00027575199TRDU1 
212       1.0320        XDUB     10:00:11      00027575346TRDU1 
1,651      1.0320        XDUB     10:02:28      00027575366TRDU1 
1,559      1.0300        XDUB     10:02:46      00027575378TRDU1 
1,580      1.0300        XDUB     10:02:46      00027575377TRDU1 
1,580      1.0300        XDUB     10:02:46      00027575376TRDU1 
369       1.0320        XDUB     10:36:02      00027575875TRDU1 
234       1.0320        XDUB     10:39:00      00027575901TRDU1 
618       1.0320        XDUB     10:39:00      00027575899TRDU1 
665       1.0320        XDUB     10:39:00      00027575900TRDU1 
1,500      1.0320        XDUB     10:46:12      00027576008TRDU1 
270       1.0320        XDUB     10:54:17      00027576109TRDU1 
1,076      1.0320        XDUB     10:54:17      00027576110TRDU1 
224       1.0320        XDUB     10:54:17      00027576111TRDU1 
1,497      1.0320        XDUB     11:04:12      00027576210TRDU1 
638       1.0300        XDUB     11:04:12      00027576211TRDU1 
3,034      1.0300        XDUB     11:31:31      00027576467TRDU1 
3,070      1.0320        XDUB     11:50:19      00027576710TRDU1 
334       1.0320        XDUB     11:50:54      00027576739TRDU1 
253       1.0320        XDUB     11:53:02      00027576831TRDU1 
6,612      1.0320        XDUB     12:35:55      00027577297TRDU1 
274       1.0300        XDUB     12:35:56      00027577308TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     12:39:00      00027577336TRDU1 
1,561      1.0300        XDUB     12:39:00      00027577337TRDU1 
406       1.0300        XDUB     12:50:12      00027577433TRDU1 
1,368      1.0300        XDUB     12:50:12      00027577434TRDU1 
1,500      1.0300        XDUB     13:01:01      00027577510TRDU1 
1,549      1.0300        XDUB     13:09:59      00027577550TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:18:26      00027577623TRDU1 
1,281      1.0300        XDUB     13:18:26      00027577624TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:26:32      00027577698TRDU1 
260       1.0300        XDUB     13:26:32      00027577697TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:29:05      00027577715TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:30:13      00027577720TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:31:21      00027577727TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:32:20      00027577742TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:33:19      00027577747TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:34:32      00027577759TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:35:33      00027577778TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:36:40      00027577793TRDU1 
1,324      1.0300        XDUB     13:36:40      00027577794TRDU1 
1,681      1.0300        XDUB     13:43:57      00027577876TRDU1 
1,628      1.0300        XDUB     13:51:28      00027577971TRDU1 
227       1.0300        XDUB     13:58:38      00027578028TRDU1 
367       1.0300        XDUB     13:58:38      00027578027TRDU1 
1,181      1.0300        XDUB     13:58:38      00027578029TRDU1 
1,728      1.0300        XDUB     14:06:44      00027578112TRDU1 
1,712      1.0300        XDUB     14:14:15      00027578179TRDU1 
1,533      1.0280        XDUB     14:21:17      00027578247TRDU1 
1,511      1.0300        XDUB     14:29:04      00027578327TRDU1 
3,720      1.0320        XDUB     15:03:11      00027579044TRDU1 
10,113      1.0320        XDUB     15:03:11      00027579043TRDU1 
1,819      1.0320        XDUB     15:03:55      00027579057TRDU1 
636       1.0320        XDUB     15:08:20      00027579111TRDU1 
956       1.0320        XDUB     15:08:20      00027579112TRDU1 
1,774      1.0320        XDUB     15:12:40      00027579158TRDU1 
754       1.0320        XDUB     15:17:07      00027579208TRDU1 
933       1.0320        XDUB     15:17:07      00027579209TRDU1 
1,491      1.0320        XDUB     15:28:03      00027579377TRDU1 
1,547      1.0320        XDUB     15:28:03      00027579379TRDU1 
3,033      1.0320        XDUB     15:28:03      00027579378TRDU1 
763       1.0340        XDUB     15:41:37      00027579621TRDU1 
1,821      1.0340        XDUB     15:41:37      00027579622TRDU1 
106       1.0340        XDUB     15:52:42      00027579788TRDU1 
4,691      1.0340        XDUB     15:52:42      00027579787TRDU1 
2,926      1.0340        XDUB     15:52:42      00027579789TRDU1 
1,563      1.0300        XDUB     16:04:38      00027579964TRDU1 
1,709      1.0300        XDUB     16:04:38      00027579965TRDU1 
1,686      1.0300        XDUB     16:15:31      00027580285TRDU1 
1,601      1.0300        XDUB     16:18:20      00027580320TRDU1 
1,595      1.0300        XDUB     16:20:59      00027580348TRDU1 
1,562      1.0300        XDUB     16:23:47      00027580394TRDU1 
1,170      1.0300        XDUB     16:25:51      00027580440TRDU1 
1,524      1.0300        XDUB     16:25:51      00027580439TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2-

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,572      0.9080        XLON     08:58:01      00027574760TRDU1 
169       0.9060        XLON     08:59:50      00027574794TRDU1 
831       0.9060        XLON     08:59:50      00027574795TRDU1 
880       0.9080        XLON     09:41:31      00027575087TRDU1 
435       0.9080        XLON     09:41:31      00027575084TRDU1 
2,147      0.9080        XLON     09:41:31      00027575083TRDU1 
1,714      0.9070        XLON     09:54:44      00027575278TRDU1 
3,430      0.9070        XLON     09:54:44      00027575277TRDU1 
1,782      0.9070        XLON     10:54:35      00027576112TRDU1 
1,635      0.9070        XLON     11:15:51      00027576336TRDU1 
1,007      0.9070        XLON     11:36:15      00027576497TRDU1 
845       0.9070        XLON     11:36:27      00027576499TRDU1 
1,175      0.9080        XLON     11:55:51      00027576895TRDU1 
1,481      0.9080        XLON     11:55:51      00027576894TRDU1 
2,323      0.9080        XLON     11:55:51      00027576896TRDU1 
1,656      0.9050        XLON     12:35:55      00027577296TRDU1 
1,636      0.9040        XLON     13:25:28      00027577695TRDU1 
1,633      0.9040        XLON     13:42:36      00027577870TRDU1 
1,766      0.9040        XLON     13:58:12      00027578018TRDU1 
448       0.9040        XLON     14:13:41      00027578176TRDU1 
1,763      0.9040        XLON     14:17:16      00027578208TRDU1 
1,521      0.9040        XLON     14:31:09      00027578376TRDU1 
602       0.9040        XLON     14:37:26      00027578539TRDU1 
1,712      0.9050        XLON     14:40:54      00027578626TRDU1 
1,720      0.9050        XLON     14:49:24      00027578748TRDU1 
1,762      0.9050        XLON     14:58:51      00027578941TRDU1 
2,540      0.9070        XLON     15:24:19      00027579308TRDU1 
5,624      0.9070        XLON     15:26:03      00027579363TRDU1 
1,837      0.9080        XLON     15:26:03      00027579362TRDU1 
150       0.9070        XLON     15:26:03      00027579364TRDU1 
1,610      0.9050        XLON     15:52:42      00027579786TRDU1 
1,595      0.9050        XLON     15:52:42      00027579785TRDU1 
1,724      0.9040        XLON     16:16:08      00027580294TRDU1 
794       0.9040        XLON     16:21:17      00027580351TRDU1 
816       0.9040        XLON     16:21:17      00027580350TRDU1 
1,923      0.9040        XLON     16:24:29      00027580407TRDU1 
1,742      0.9040        XLON     16:28:16      00027580473TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  234622 
EQS News ID:  1600153 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

