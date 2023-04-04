Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

04 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 03 April 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0340 GBP0.9080 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0280 GBP0.9040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0312 GBP0.9061

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,743,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 343 1.0300 XDUB 09:00:03 00027574797TRDU1 7,317 1.0300 XDUB 09:00:03 00027574796TRDU1 1,522 1.0300 XDUB 09:00:32 00027574799TRDU1 151 1.0300 XDUB 09:06:24 00027574868TRDU1 1,535 1.0300 XDUB 09:06:24 00027574869TRDU1 78 1.0300 XDUB 09:14:12 00027574906TRDU1 1,500 1.0300 XDUB 09:14:12 00027574905TRDU1 288 1.0300 XDUB 09:21:33 00027574958TRDU1 718 1.0320 XDUB 09:41:41 00027575089TRDU1 4,697 1.0320 XDUB 09:41:41 00027575088TRDU1 230 1.0320 XDUB 09:50:29 00027575198TRDU1 1,564 1.0320 XDUB 09:50:29 00027575199TRDU1 212 1.0320 XDUB 10:00:11 00027575346TRDU1 1,651 1.0320 XDUB 10:02:28 00027575366TRDU1 1,559 1.0300 XDUB 10:02:46 00027575378TRDU1 1,580 1.0300 XDUB 10:02:46 00027575377TRDU1 1,580 1.0300 XDUB 10:02:46 00027575376TRDU1 369 1.0320 XDUB 10:36:02 00027575875TRDU1 234 1.0320 XDUB 10:39:00 00027575901TRDU1 618 1.0320 XDUB 10:39:00 00027575899TRDU1 665 1.0320 XDUB 10:39:00 00027575900TRDU1 1,500 1.0320 XDUB 10:46:12 00027576008TRDU1 270 1.0320 XDUB 10:54:17 00027576109TRDU1 1,076 1.0320 XDUB 10:54:17 00027576110TRDU1 224 1.0320 XDUB 10:54:17 00027576111TRDU1 1,497 1.0320 XDUB 11:04:12 00027576210TRDU1 638 1.0300 XDUB 11:04:12 00027576211TRDU1 3,034 1.0300 XDUB 11:31:31 00027576467TRDU1 3,070 1.0320 XDUB 11:50:19 00027576710TRDU1 334 1.0320 XDUB 11:50:54 00027576739TRDU1 253 1.0320 XDUB 11:53:02 00027576831TRDU1 6,612 1.0320 XDUB 12:35:55 00027577297TRDU1 274 1.0300 XDUB 12:35:56 00027577308TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 12:39:00 00027577336TRDU1 1,561 1.0300 XDUB 12:39:00 00027577337TRDU1 406 1.0300 XDUB 12:50:12 00027577433TRDU1 1,368 1.0300 XDUB 12:50:12 00027577434TRDU1 1,500 1.0300 XDUB 13:01:01 00027577510TRDU1 1,549 1.0300 XDUB 13:09:59 00027577550TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:18:26 00027577623TRDU1 1,281 1.0300 XDUB 13:18:26 00027577624TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:26:32 00027577698TRDU1 260 1.0300 XDUB 13:26:32 00027577697TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:29:05 00027577715TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:30:13 00027577720TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:31:21 00027577727TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:32:20 00027577742TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:33:19 00027577747TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:34:32 00027577759TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:35:33 00027577778TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:36:40 00027577793TRDU1 1,324 1.0300 XDUB 13:36:40 00027577794TRDU1 1,681 1.0300 XDUB 13:43:57 00027577876TRDU1 1,628 1.0300 XDUB 13:51:28 00027577971TRDU1 227 1.0300 XDUB 13:58:38 00027578028TRDU1 367 1.0300 XDUB 13:58:38 00027578027TRDU1 1,181 1.0300 XDUB 13:58:38 00027578029TRDU1 1,728 1.0300 XDUB 14:06:44 00027578112TRDU1 1,712 1.0300 XDUB 14:14:15 00027578179TRDU1 1,533 1.0280 XDUB 14:21:17 00027578247TRDU1 1,511 1.0300 XDUB 14:29:04 00027578327TRDU1 3,720 1.0320 XDUB 15:03:11 00027579044TRDU1 10,113 1.0320 XDUB 15:03:11 00027579043TRDU1 1,819 1.0320 XDUB 15:03:55 00027579057TRDU1 636 1.0320 XDUB 15:08:20 00027579111TRDU1 956 1.0320 XDUB 15:08:20 00027579112TRDU1 1,774 1.0320 XDUB 15:12:40 00027579158TRDU1 754 1.0320 XDUB 15:17:07 00027579208TRDU1 933 1.0320 XDUB 15:17:07 00027579209TRDU1 1,491 1.0320 XDUB 15:28:03 00027579377TRDU1 1,547 1.0320 XDUB 15:28:03 00027579379TRDU1 3,033 1.0320 XDUB 15:28:03 00027579378TRDU1 763 1.0340 XDUB 15:41:37 00027579621TRDU1 1,821 1.0340 XDUB 15:41:37 00027579622TRDU1 106 1.0340 XDUB 15:52:42 00027579788TRDU1 4,691 1.0340 XDUB 15:52:42 00027579787TRDU1 2,926 1.0340 XDUB 15:52:42 00027579789TRDU1 1,563 1.0300 XDUB 16:04:38 00027579964TRDU1 1,709 1.0300 XDUB 16:04:38 00027579965TRDU1 1,686 1.0300 XDUB 16:15:31 00027580285TRDU1 1,601 1.0300 XDUB 16:18:20 00027580320TRDU1 1,595 1.0300 XDUB 16:20:59 00027580348TRDU1 1,562 1.0300 XDUB 16:23:47 00027580394TRDU1 1,170 1.0300 XDUB 16:25:51 00027580440TRDU1 1,524 1.0300 XDUB 16:25:51 00027580439TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,572 0.9080 XLON 08:58:01 00027574760TRDU1 169 0.9060 XLON 08:59:50 00027574794TRDU1 831 0.9060 XLON 08:59:50 00027574795TRDU1 880 0.9080 XLON 09:41:31 00027575087TRDU1 435 0.9080 XLON 09:41:31 00027575084TRDU1 2,147 0.9080 XLON 09:41:31 00027575083TRDU1 1,714 0.9070 XLON 09:54:44 00027575278TRDU1 3,430 0.9070 XLON 09:54:44 00027575277TRDU1 1,782 0.9070 XLON 10:54:35 00027576112TRDU1 1,635 0.9070 XLON 11:15:51 00027576336TRDU1 1,007 0.9070 XLON 11:36:15 00027576497TRDU1 845 0.9070 XLON 11:36:27 00027576499TRDU1 1,175 0.9080 XLON 11:55:51 00027576895TRDU1 1,481 0.9080 XLON 11:55:51 00027576894TRDU1 2,323 0.9080 XLON 11:55:51 00027576896TRDU1 1,656 0.9050 XLON 12:35:55 00027577296TRDU1 1,636 0.9040 XLON 13:25:28 00027577695TRDU1 1,633 0.9040 XLON 13:42:36 00027577870TRDU1 1,766 0.9040 XLON 13:58:12 00027578018TRDU1 448 0.9040 XLON 14:13:41 00027578176TRDU1 1,763 0.9040 XLON 14:17:16 00027578208TRDU1 1,521 0.9040 XLON 14:31:09 00027578376TRDU1 602 0.9040 XLON 14:37:26 00027578539TRDU1 1,712 0.9050 XLON 14:40:54 00027578626TRDU1 1,720 0.9050 XLON 14:49:24 00027578748TRDU1 1,762 0.9050 XLON 14:58:51 00027578941TRDU1 2,540 0.9070 XLON 15:24:19 00027579308TRDU1 5,624 0.9070 XLON 15:26:03 00027579363TRDU1 1,837 0.9080 XLON 15:26:03 00027579362TRDU1 150 0.9070 XLON 15:26:03 00027579364TRDU1 1,610 0.9050 XLON 15:52:42 00027579786TRDU1 1,595 0.9050 XLON 15:52:42 00027579785TRDU1 1,724 0.9040 XLON 16:16:08 00027580294TRDU1 794 0.9040 XLON 16:21:17 00027580351TRDU1 816 0.9040 XLON 16:21:17 00027580350TRDU1 1,923 0.9040 XLON 16:24:29 00027580407TRDU1 1,742 0.9040 XLON 16:28:16 00027580473TRDU1

