

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) and Rathbones Group said that they reached a definitive agreement regarding an all-share combination of Investec Wealth & Investment Limited and Rathbones to create the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager.



As per the terms of the merger, Rathbones will issue new Rathbones shares in exchange for 100% of Investec W&I UK's share capital. The Enlarged Rathbones Group will remain an independent premium-listed company operating under the Rathbones brand with Investec Group as a long-term, strategic shareholder.



On completion, Investec Group will own 41.25% of the economic interest in the Enlarged Rathbones Group's share capital, with Investec Group's voting rights limited to 29.9%. The terms of the Combination imply an equity value of approximately 839 million pounds for Investec W&I UK.



Investec Group expects to receive a pre-completion dividend from Investec W&I UK under the terms of the merger.



Under the terms of the Combination, two Investec Group representatives will join the Board of the Enlarged Rathbones Group as non-executive directors upon completion. Investec Group will be entitled to nominate two non-executive directors for as long as it holds at least 20% of the issued share capital of the Enlarged Rathbones Group; and one non-executive director for as long as it holds at least 10% but less than 20% of the issued share capital of the Enlarged Rathbones Group.



Investec Group intends the two non-executive directors to be Ciaran Whelan, Executive Director of Investec plc, plus one other, who Investec Group anticipates will be a current Investec plc non-executive director.



The Enlarged Rathbones Group will remain in compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code following completion.



