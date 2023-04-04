

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) announced, in respect of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.125% Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 2024, the reference yield and the purchase price for notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in respect of the offer. The reference yield would be 4.064%. Purchase price was fixed at $996.76 per $1,000.



The offer will expire on April 3, 2023. The settlement date is expected to be April 5, 2023, and the guaranteed delivery settlement date is anticipated to be April 6, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX