

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation eased further to the lowest rate in nearly one-and-a-half years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 21.6 percent year-on-year in February, after a 23.9 percent growth in January.



The latest inflation was the lowest since September 2021, when prices risen 19.6 percent.



Prices in the domestic market surged 27.4 percent yearly in February and those in the foreign market advanced 8.4 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy climbed 39.9 percent annually in February.



Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable goods gained by 17.7 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent in February.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX