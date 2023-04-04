Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023

WKN: A0JK2A ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 Ticker-Symbol: AR4 
Xetra
04.04.23
09:40 Uhr
14,420 Euro
-0,070
-0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,39014,44010:26
14,39014,44010:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2023 | 07:48
99 Leser
Agfa-Gevaert Group completes the sale of its Offset Solutions division to AURELIUS Group

Mortsel, Belgium - April 4, 2023 - 7.45 a.m. CET

The Agfa-Gevaert Group has successfully completed the sale of its Offset Solutions division to the alternative investment firm AURELIUS Group.

Under the terms of the share purchase agreement with AURELIUS Group, the Agfa-Gevaert Group will continue to provide certain consumables (including film) and services to its former division.

"The sale of our Offset Solutions division is an important step in our transformation journey. I want to thank all Offset Solutions employees for their professionalism, dedication and loyalty over the years and wish them all the best in the future. I am confident that with AURELIUS, they will continue a track record of innovation and leadership.
In turn, this transaction will allow Agfa to focus on other growing market segments, which is crucial for our future success," said Pascal Juéry, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2022, the Group (including the Offset Solutions division) realized a turnover of 1,857 million Euro.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. +32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com


