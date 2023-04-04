VEON Ltd.: VEON's 2023 Notes are amended

VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings B.V.

VEON's 2023 Notes are amended

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 4 April 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its subsidiary, VEON Holdings B.V. (the "Company"), are pleased to announce that, further to the announcement issued on 3 April 2023 regarding the satisfaction of the Amendment Conditions, each of the steps required to implement the Amendments have been completed and, therefore, the amendments to the terms of the 2023 Notes and the 2023 Notes Trust Deeds (as set out in the Scheme) have today become effective. Therefore, the Amendment Effective Time under the Scheme has occurred.

Anticipated process and timeline

The table below sets out the anticipated key dates in respect of the exercise of the Put Right.

Key date Steps 5 April 2023 Issuance of the 2023 Put Option Event Notice (as defined in the Amended 2023 Notes Trust Deeds), which will among other things provide further details on, and instructions on how to exercise, the Put Right in respect of the Amended 2023 Notes 5 April 2023 Commencement of the 2023 Put Option Period (as defined in the Amended 2023 Notes Trust Deeds) 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on 19 April 2023 Expiry of the 2023 Put Option Period (as defined in the Amended 2023 Notes Trust Deeds) 26 April 2023 2023 Put Option Settlement Date (as defined in the Amended 2023 Notes Trust Deeds)



Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement issued by the Company on 21 December 2022, as amended on 11 January 2023, which is available on the Scheme Website at https://deals.is.kroll.com/veon .

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world's population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Any steps taken in respect of the Scheme and in connection with the Amendments and the Put Right must be in compliance with all applicable sanctions laws and regulations, including the sanctions laws and regulations administered by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, and including securing any necessary licences and approvals from competent sanctions authorities.