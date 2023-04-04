UK equity capital market (ECM) activity has remained subdued and Numis does not expect a near-term revival. Nevertheless, its strategy of investing in diversification is bearing fruit with M&A advisory showing continued strength and private markets transactions showing signs of picking up. Numis's strong balance sheet allows it to take opportunities to recruit and maintain investment in technology in the downcycle. This should pay dividends in a stronger market and underpin longer-term growth.

