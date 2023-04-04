DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5885

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5207100

CODE: U71H LN

ISIN: LU1407888483

