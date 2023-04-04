DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1U LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc
DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 31851.6245
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72333
CODE: CJ1U LN
ISIN: LU1602144815
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1U LN Sequence No.: 234715 EQS News ID: 1600433 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600433&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 04, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)