DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2405

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311863

CODE: UHYC LN

ISIN: LU1435356065

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN Sequence No.: 234687 EQS News ID: 1600377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)