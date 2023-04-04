DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 467.9902

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 235228

CODE: HLTW LN

ISIN: LU0533033311

