Dienstag, 04.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0YJW7 ISIN: DK0060257814 Ticker-Symbol: 22Z 
Tradegate
03.04.23
17:38 Uhr
27,480 Euro
-0,020
-0,07 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2023 | 09:58
109 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 April 2023
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060257814           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Zealand Pharma          
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 52,003,057 shares (DKK 51,968,463)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,578,948 shares (DKK 6,578,948) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  58,582,005 shares (DKK 58,582,005)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 228              
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ZEAL               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     78587               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66







Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland
hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius
and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius.
