Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 April 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 52,003,057 shares (DKK 51,968,463) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,578,948 shares (DKK 6,578,948) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,582,005 shares (DKK 58,582,005) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 228 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ---------------------------------------------------------