DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.3096

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5448547

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 234810 EQS News ID: 1600635 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600635&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)