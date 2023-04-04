DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7884

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7205247

CODE: CECL LN

ISIN: LU1900066462

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 234774 EQS News ID: 1600561 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)