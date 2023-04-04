DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.498

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7497569

CODE: CATH LN

ISIN: LU2216829809

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 234840 EQS News ID: 1600699 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

