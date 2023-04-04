Anzeige
WKN: A2P7NB ISIN: DK0061273125 
First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - increase

New shares in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 April 2023. The new shares are issued due
to completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              Shape Robotics  
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061273125   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SHAPE      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 10,462,619 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,092,523 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  12,555,142 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 18      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197194      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton





First North is the brand name for the MTF marketplaces operated by Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB
respectively. The equity segments of Nasdaq First North in Sweden, Finland and
Denmark are registered SME Growth Markets and referred to as Nasdaq First North
Growth Markets.
