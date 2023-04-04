First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - increase

New shares in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 April 2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: Shape Robotics -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061273125 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,462,619 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,092,523 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 12,555,142 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 18 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton First North is the brand name for the MTF marketplaces operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. The equity segments of Nasdaq First North in Sweden, Finland and Denmark are registered SME Growth Markets and referred to as Nasdaq First North Growth Markets.