atNorth Appoints Sales Director for the US as Extensive Expansion Strategy Continues

atNorth brings experienced data center professional onboard to raise awareness of its sustainable and cost-efficient data colocation services in the US market

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Wayne Allen as Sales Director - US.

With over 30 years of experience in the datacenter, colocation and technology industry at several organizations in the US. Wayne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to atNorth, he was part of the founding team at Digital Realty Trust, when it became the first datacenter company to go public on the NY stock exchange.

The hire is pivotal for atNorth in the US region as they strive to meet the needs of global businesses that are increasingly realizing the benefits of moving IT workloads to the Nordic region. atNorth's agile growth strategy highlights their commitment to being the go-to decarbonization platform for todays and tomorrow's global organizations.

"I am thrilled to welcome Wayne Allen to the atNorth team as Sales Director for the US" said Stefan Jofors-a-Tribe, Director of Sales - Global Accounts at atNorth. "Wayne certainly will be a great asset to the atNorth team, he brings many years of experience in the industry with him and a large network, opening up many opportunities for Wayne to drive awareness of our sustainable portfolio of services to the extensive US marketplace". Stefan added "Wayne is a visionary, a real future thinker and we're looking forward to working with him as he gives US businesses the opportunity to take advantage of atNorth's ongoing commitment to improving sustainability and efficiency for our customers".

"I couldn't be more excited to join atNorth as the Sales Director for the US," said Wayne Allen. "Being a part of this global team that's dedicated to delivering sustainable data centers for high-performance computing needs is a great honor. With my extensive background in the datacenter industry, I am confident in my ability to showcase the numerous advantages of utilizing atNorth's facilities in the Nordics to the many companies in the US seeking more sustainable options."

atNorth's expansion has been bolstered by the recent acquisition of two data centers from Advania in Finland and the announcement of a New 15MW Data Center Campus in Helsinki; this follows the opening of its SWE01 data center in Stockholm in 2022. The company now operates five data centers in strategic locations across three Nordics countries, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023 as well as the seventh site in Helsinki.

Additionally, atNorth has been aggressive in their recruitment of industry leaders to support their considerable expansion, including the appointment of Fredrik Jansson as Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer, David Sandars as Sales Director for the UK, Pekka Järveläinen as Sales Director for Finlandand Michael Endres as Sales Director for the DACH Region and Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates five data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023 and a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

