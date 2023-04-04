Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) is updated (203/23)

On March 22, 2023, the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company's auditor had resigned. On March 31, 2023, the Company disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (ZAZZ B, ISIN code SE0017483175, order book ID 247383). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.