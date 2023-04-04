Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 Ticker-Symbol: S7MB 
Tradegate
04.04.23
10:49 Uhr
8,444 Euro
+0,154
+1,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4468,45011:37
8,4468,44811:37
04.04.2023 | 11:12
Securitas issues a 4-year MEUR 600 Eurobond

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a 4-year MEUR 600 bond in the Eurobond market. The bond was oversubscribed more than three times and allowed the coupon to be set at 4.25 percent including a margin of 120 basis points.

The proceeds will be used to refinance almost the entirety of the remaining bridge facility related to the acquisition of STANLEY Security which was closed on July 22, 2022. After the bond issuance, the remaining amount of the bridge facility is approximately BSEK 1.7.

The joint lead managers were BBVA, CIC, Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, SEB and UniCredit.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3746651/1965547.pdf

Eurobond ENG 230404

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-issues-a-4-year-meur-600-eurobond-301789370.html

