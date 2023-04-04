Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.04.2023 | 11:13
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21554.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221227

CODE: JPNY LN

ISIN: LU1681039050

ISIN:      LU1681039050 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPNY LN 
Sequence No.:  234885 
EQS News ID:  1600825 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600825&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
