Dienstag, 04.04.2023
04.04.2023 | 11:22
First North Denmark: FOM Technologies A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 5 April 2023. The new shares are issued due
to employees' warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061278199  
-------------------------------------------------
Name:              FOM Technologies
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 7,778,914 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             20,000 shares  
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  7,798,914 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 20     
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10    
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197586     
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           FOM       
-------------------------------------------------





______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S









First North is the brand name for the MTF marketplaces operated by Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB
respectively. The equity segments of Nasdaq First North in Sweden, Finland and
Denmark are registered SME Growth Markets and referred to as Nasdaq First North
Growth Markets.
