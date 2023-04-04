

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America announced its next generation Toyota Tacoma is coming soon. The company noted that its best-selling midsize pick-up in America is all-new for 2024 with electrifying i-FORCE MAX performance. The new MAXimum i-FORCE Tacoma will be packed with incredible new design and features, the company said.



Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options. The company stated that, by 2025, its 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S.



