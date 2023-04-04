BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432



4 April 2023



