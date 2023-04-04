Anzeige
Linkfire is Expected to Announce its 2023 Annual Report today on 4 April 2023

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / April 04, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire is expected to announce the Annual Report today, on 4 April 2023, one day ahead of schedule, to align with the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Demuth, CFO
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2022, Linkfire enabled 2.1 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 52.6M, an annual growth of 56 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Linkfire is expected to announce its 2023 Annual Report today on 4 April 2023

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747487/Linkfire-is-Expected-to-Announce-its-2023-Annual-Report-today-on-4-April-2023

