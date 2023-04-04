Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Delivers Vertical GaN Product Samples to Lead Customers in Q1 2023

Product samples were delivered to customers as planned; results validate the leadership performance expected from vertical GaN power devices vs. competing technologies

Product development agreements with lead customers underway with signed agreements expected in Q2 2023

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced the Company's successful delivery of vertical GaN product samples to lead customers in Q1 2023, as planned. Odyssey Semiconductor remains on track to sign product development agreements with customers by the end of Q2 2023.

CEO Commentary

"We set an aggressive goal to deliver vertical GaN product samples in Q1. Now that we've delivered product samples to lead customers, we're focused in Q2 2023 on delivery of samples to additional customers and signing product development agreements with customers, which will lead to large-scale commercialization," said Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer. "Lead customers have collaborated along the way and have validated the performance metrics expected from vertical GaN for power applications. There is no doubt that these products will be successful in the market."

"We are actively engaged in multiple product definition conversations with leading EV automotive customers, as well as industrial motor and renewable energy customers. The market demand and interest are strong, and we remain focused on executing our commercialization roadmap," concluded Davidson.

We are continuing to take product sample requests. Customers can request information and samples of the 650 and 1200 volt vertical GaN power devices at info@odysseysemi.com.

Odyssey Uniquely Positioned in High Growth Megatrend Movement to High Voltage.

40% CAGR to 2027 in Odyssey's Addressable Market

With industry-leading innovation, Odyssey's approach to vertical GaN will offer even greater commercial advantages over silicon than silicon carbide or lateral GaN. Vertical GaN offers a 10x advantage over silicon carbide (SiC) at performance enabling smaller and lighter power systems and cost levels unattainable by the competing technologies. The market the Company is pursuing is large and fast growing. The 650 volt segment is the larger market today, expected to grow at a 20% compound annual growth rate. The 1200 volt product market segment is expected to grow faster at 63% CAGR and will become the larger market in the second half of this decade. Together, the 650 and 1200 volt power device market is expected to exceed $5 billion in 2027, a 40% combined CAGR according to Yole Group, a French market research firm.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 5, 2023

Odyssey Semiconductor will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 5 at 1:45 PM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc., has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.odysseysemi.com and LinkedIn.

