Synthesized Kappa Opioid Receptors (KOP) Appear to be Devoid of Many Problematic Mu Receptor Side-effects Such as Tolerance, Addiction, Sedation, and Euphoria/Dysphoria,

KOP Peptides Showed Significant Opioid-like Antinociception Comparable to Morphine and U50844H

PreveCeutical's Pain Management Peptides Program Published in the Swiss Medical Journal.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to announce the full independent peer-reviewed publication of an article on the design and development of its non-addictive analgesic program ("Analgesic Program"). The article entitled, "Design and development of novel, short, stable dynorphin-based opioid agonists for safer analgesic therapy," was published in Frontiers Media SA (the "Frontiers") and can be found here. The article is published under the journal's open-access scheme.

The Analgesic Program was initiated in July 2018 and was designed to discover and develop peptide-based therapeutics for moderate to severe pain. The program was successfully completed in March 2021, and in March 2023, PreveCeutical began preparation with a world-leading CRO to advance the Analgesic Program into Phase 1 clinical trials.

The class of compounds, peripheral Kappa opioid receptor (KOPr) agonists, are considered potential analgesics without the dose-limiting central nervous system-mediated side effects. The potency and duration of action of peptides identified in the study were comparable to the clinical standard morphine, in-vivo.

PreveCeutical's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, stated, "Having an independent peer-reviewed article from PreveCeutical's program and having it published in the prestigious Frontiers is a big milestone for our non-addictive analgesic program. Therapies based on these potentially non-addictive peptides will be important in addressing the current opioid crisis."

Frontiers is the leading international general pharmacology journal representing the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest open science research platform publisher. It publishes high-quality original research and authoritative reviews, addresses topical pharmacology issues, and is committed to transparency and scientific rigour.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

The Company is currently in the research and development stage for dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity.

