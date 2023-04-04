DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.3553

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 447290

CODE: CB5 LN

ISIN: FR0010688176

