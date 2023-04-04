BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with LR15.6.8R

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



As at 31 March 2023 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that it had the following investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

FIBRA UNO ADMINISTRACION REIT SA



Mr G Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 4 April 2023