

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) received FDA approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Colestipol Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 1 g. The company's Colestipol Hydrochloride Tablets are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Colestid.



'We are pleased to expand our generics portfolio with the launch of Colestipol, bringing to market a product with a limited number of suppliers,' said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI.



The company noted that the current annual U.S. market for Colestipol Hydrochloride Tablets is approximately $81.3 million.



