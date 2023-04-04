



GURUGRAM, India, Apr 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - LawSikho, one of India's leading online ed-tech brands, has been ranked as the number one legal ed-tech startup in the world, following latest research by Tracxn, the analytics and market intelligence platform. LawSikho, a pioneer in the legal ed-tech space, is a bootstrapped startup, and was ranked higher than funded legal ed-tech companies in the US and the UK by employee count and number of students, as well as by revenue.LawSikho catered to over 9500 learners in the 2022 calendar year, and achieved almost US$6 million in revenues, by annualized run rate, as of February 2023. LawSikho employs over 380 full time professionals across 6 countries, and has helped thousands of learners - lawyers, students and homemakers from across India - find internships and work-from-home opportunities in the US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Switzerland and other countries through its organisation.Gurugram-based LawSikho was earlier named "Best LegalTech Company of the Year" at the [3rd Edition] Technology Excellence Awards 2023, by Quantic India in New Delhi on March 10. The award recognized LawSikho's contribution to the legal industry through its innovative and effective use of technology in legal education. LawSikho's legal-tech has changed the education landscape, bridging the gaps in online classes, and creating extraordinary lawyers with exceptional legal acumen."The growth of LawSikho has been fueled by two trends, 'Learn & Earn', and remote work. However being at the forefront of the legal ed-tech industry comes with responsibilities. We fully believe that technology has the ability to revolutionise legal education, and we will continue in our mission to provide accessible and high-quality legal education and support for individuals and professionals aspiring to access cross-border career opportunities," said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho.About LawSikhoLawSikho is one of India's leading online ed-tech brands, offering both legal and non-legal students and professionals the most advanced courses to help them acquire skills and knowledge that they can bank on to bag the best jobs, crack difficult competitive exams, and serve their clients. LawSikho has featured on well-known platforms like TEDx, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Yahoo! News, The Tribune, and more. Most LawSikho courses are recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation. Learn more at https://lawsikho.com.About TracxnTracxn Technologies Ltd is a market intelligence platform. It tracks and analyses startup companies, emerging technologies and investment trends, and provides insights on various sectors including ed-tech, FinTech, e-commerce and healthtech, among others. Launched in 2013 by former Sequoia Capital analyst Neha Singh and Accel Partners associate Abhishek Goyal, Tracxn has grown by 400 percent over the last year, while its staff of analysts has increased from 25 to 125. Visit https://tracxn.com.PR Contact Details:Shrishty Singh / Prashant AgarwalEmail: marketing@lawsikho.inSource: LawSikhoCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.