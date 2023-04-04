Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Announces the Engagement of Strategic Investor Relations LLC to Lead Investor Engagement and Financial Communications Efforts

Green Leaf Innovations Announces the Engagement of Strategic Investor Relations LLC to Lead Investor Engagement and Financial Communications Efforts

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., ("Green Leaf" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:GRLF), an emerging growth company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, today announced that it has retained leading boutique advisory firm Strategic Investor Relations, LLC. ("SIR").

SIR will work closely with management to craft and implement a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications strategy for Green Leaf to build greater investor awareness for the Company so it can achieve its capital markets goals. The objectives of the new program are to refine Green Leaf's overall company messaging and corporate positioning, ensure its investment highlights are properly communicated, and increase the company's visibility and engagement with the broader investment community.

Robert Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Green Leaf Innovations, commented, "We have chosen to engage with Strategic Investor Relations because of their impeccable reputation and multi-decade track record of results. Our top priorities are increasing our engagement efforts and building our shareholder value. Strategic Investor Relations shares my excitement in the direction of Green Leaf and has the proven ability to execute a world-class investor communications effort that will convey our story to a wider audience."

Matthew Abenante, President of Strategic Investor Relations, commented, "We are excited to partner with Robert and Green Leaf Innovations on their investor relations efforts. Green Leaf is a compelling company that is fairly new to the capital markets and under the radar with investors but has been a leading player in the premium cigar marketplace over the years. I am confident that we will enhance the Company's investor messaging and maximize its market awareness as it executes its growth strategy. Green Leaf is well positioned to drive solid returns for shareholders and presents a tremendous opportunity for investors."

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars. The Company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best-known premium cigar brands in the marketplace. The Company was created by the Mederos family, a third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm, who has owned and operated handmade cigar operations in Nicaragua and the U.S. for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s in Cuba. Green Leaf features brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, and TABACALERA SERRANO. The Company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores, and vape shops across the United States and soon in international markets.

Additional information can be found on our website, www.greenleafinnovations.co, or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

About Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Strategic Investor Relations is a boutique investor relations agency formed for the purpose of serving high-growth, under-followed companies. Based in the NY-tri-state area, Strategic Investor Relations delivers effective communications and awareness programs that enable companies to reach their fullest potential. Led by industry veteran and Investor Relations Charterholder (IRC) Matthew Abenante, the professionals at Strategic Investor Relations have a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face and how to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape to develop and implement robust investor relations programs that generate material results. For more information, please visit www.strategic-ir.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words believes, project, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, strategy, plan, may, will, would, will be, will continue, will likely result, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects on a consolidated basis include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, availability of capital, interest rates, competition, and generally accepted accounting principles. These risks and uncertainties should also be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Company Contact:

info@greenleafinnovations.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 800-303-6268 x4

Email: matthew@greenleafinnovations.co

SOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747454/Green-Leaf-Innovations-Announces-the-Engagement-of-Strategic-Investor-Relations-LLC-to-Lead-Investor-Engagement-and-Financial-Communications-Efforts