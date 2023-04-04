Salix Pharmaceuticals: New Research: More Than Half of IBS Patients Surveyed Report Waiting More Than One Year Before Discussing IBS Symptoms With Their Healthcare Provider

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Third Annual Patient Perspectives Report

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the results from the third edition of its patient perspectives survey, an annual survey of U.S. adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The report, Patient Perspectives: Impacts of Living with IBS, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population, including insights on diagnosis, barriers to provider discussions, and symptom management.

The report, which was developed based on a nationwide survey conducted in partnership with the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll in January 2023, found most notably that more than half of survey respondents (54%) waited 1 year or more before mentioning their symptoms to healthcare providers. Additionally, many were unaware that IBS was a chronic condition (43%), assumed their symptoms would resolve with diet modification (43%), over-the-counter medications (39%), or felt awkward talking about their symptoms to their doctor (32%).

"The findings from this year's survey demonstrate the need for continued awareness and education about the multiple symptoms associated with IBS and CIC, which are chronic conditions that have prescription treatment options available. It also underscores the need for a more proactive HCP-patient dialogue around IBS symptoms," said Nicola Kayel, Vice President, GI Marketing. "With IBS affecting between 25 and 45 million people in the United States1, Salix remains steadfast in its commitment to encourage meaningful provider-patient interactions that open the lines of communications to a collaborative approach to symptom management and guideline-based treatments."

Additional key findings from the report include:

Overall, 1 out of 5 (23%) adult patients were not aware that there were prescription treatment options available to address their IBS symptoms

Only 30% of IBS-diagnosed survey respondents reported that they were initially offered a prescription

Surprisingly, more than one-quarter of respondents reported that it took more than 3 years to be prescribed a medication or hadn't yet been prescribed treatment at all

The vast majority (90%) of adult IBS-D patients reported that they would consider a limited course medication to treat their symptoms

More than 8 out of 10 (86%) adult patients reported that they want their healthcare practitioner to proactively ask them if all of their symptoms have been relieved during their follow-up appointments

To view key insights from Salix's Patient Perspectives: Impacts of Living with IBS Report, visit here .

About the Methodology Behind Patient Perspectives: Impacts of Living with IBS

Data is from a non-probability online sample of U.S. residents and was carried out in January 2023 by Fairleigh Dickinson University's FDU Poll. Participants were recruited based on previously reported gastrointestinal issues. The overall sample size of the survey was 724 respondents and was screened to include only those who self-reported having IBS with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation or IBS with diarrhea. Respondents were drawn from multiple panels of U.S. residents and were compensated for their time (maximum $3.00). Due to the limitations of this survey, results may not be representative of the general IBS or CIC population.

About Fairleigh Dickinson University

Since 2001, Fairleigh Dickinson University's FDU Poll has conducted survey research on issues of public importance. Utilizing best practices in survey methodology, FDU Poll produces authoritative statewide and national public polling. In addition, FDU Poll engages in research for corporate, non-profit and government entities. As a charter member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research's Transparency Initiative, the FDU Poll is devoted to building public confidence in polling by embracing the open science of survey research.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. healthcare providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 541-3785

###

References

1. International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders. (n.d.). Statistics. https://aboutibs.org/what-is-ibs/facts-about-ibs/statistics/

SOURCE: Salix Pharmaceuticals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747419/New-Research-More-Than-Half-of-IBS-Patients-Surveyed-Report-Waiting-More-Than-One-Year-Before-Discussing-IBS-Symptoms-With-Their-Healthcare-Provider