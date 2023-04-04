DevvStream partners with Ryoden Corporation to target the rapidly growing carbon market opportunities in Japan

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream"), a carbon investment and streaming firm specializing in technology solutions and Ryoden Corporation, a Mitsubishi Electric Corporation group company and a global supplier of HVAC, factory automation, building and electronic systems, will jointly explore high-quality, transparent, carbon credit generation through leading technologies from the Japanese market.

"We proudly partner with Ryoden to capture Japan-based and international growth opportunities through Ryoden's extensive distribution network and high-caliber clientele in the energy vertical," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "We look forward to future announcements as we roll out specific programs."

"DevvStream's experience in developing carbon credit programs, implementing blockchain technologies and monetization capabilities will help us generate high-quality carbon credits for Japan and international markets," said Tatsuya Kai, Ryoden's new business development team leader. "The global voluntary market for carbon credits represents an exciting new opportunity."

About Ryoden

Ryoden Corporation is a global solution provider of electronics for markets such as factory automation, heating and cooling systems, building systems, devices, network systems, healthcare, and smart agriculture. Established in 1947, Ryoden employs 1,214 employees as of March 31 2022 and with a paid in capital of ¥10,334,298,875. Ryoden is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

For more information, please visit www.ryoden.co.jp/en/.

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. Devvstream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits.

For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which are described in the Company's public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

