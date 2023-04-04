Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.: Else Expands Product Line in Walmart Stores with its US First Clean Label Certified Baby Super Cereals





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that Walmart is adding Baby Super Cereal - the first and only US baby cereal clean label certified brand - to the range of Else Nutrition products available in store. Walmart will start selling Else Super Cereal in Original and Vanilla flavors in approximately 500 stores across the country.

"We are extremely proud of our relationship with Walmart and the commitment we share to our joint success in the plant-based early nutrition category," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. "Since we started selling on Walmart.com at the beginning of 2022, to the addition of our products in physical retail stores in September 2022 and now with the addition of Super Cereal to the product line, we recognize that working closely with the nation's largest retailer is a key step in bringing our minimally processed, whole-plant clean and safe of heavy metals feeding approach to millions of families across America."

Since Super Cereal reached best-seller status on Amazon.com in Q3 2022, the company has seen increased demand for the product amongst consumers and retailers. Adding the cereal range to shelves at Walmart will expose further consumers to the category-leading product and increase availability for those already seeking it.

"I am so proud to be working with Walmart to bring our Super Cereal to the masses, which represents a major innovation in the category in terms of nutrition and delivers it while preserving our minimally processed, clean label approach," added Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The parent company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon.

