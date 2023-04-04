Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
04.04.2023
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2023 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on April 18, 2023
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the first quarter of 2023 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on April 18, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.


NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3746875/1966710.pdf

Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2023 report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q1-2023-report-301789585.html

