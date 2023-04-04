SatixFy Communications Ltd. ("SatixFy") (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems announced the completion of a contracted demonstration with OneWeb Technologies ("OWT"), and the Air Force Research Lab ("AFRL"), to demonstrate SatixFy's new antenna for use by the United States Department of Defense (DoD), under its initiative Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI). This program was executed in partnership with the U.S. Army.

The DEUCSI initiative has been designed to explore new ways to leverage commercial space internet capabilities, in order to support military operations. This contract brings Satixfy in partnership with OneWeb Technologies and the Air Force Research Lab, to demonstrate the capabilities of its new antenna, which is designed to provide resilient, high-speed, and low-latency satellite communications.

"We are proud to have been selected by these technology leaders for this important initiative for the U.S. Department of Defense," commented Ido Gur, CEO of Satixfy.

"OWT partnered with SatixFy taking the initial opportunity to demonstrate simultaneous connectivity over multiple diverse satellites," commented Ian Canning, COO of OneWeb Technologies. "The underlying technology will enable multi-orbit capabilities for clients looking for high availability, diverse platform capabilities going forward."

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in-house.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, with additional offices in the U.S., UK and Bulgaria. For more information, please refer to www.SatixFy.com.

About OneWeb Technologies

One-Web Technologies Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative, secure satellite communications application solutions that combines extensive satellite access and expansive terrestrial capacity with highly effective applications to deliver best-fit, custom end-to-end solutions. The only satellite communications provider with its own network infrastructure and 24/7 Managed Services Operations Center located on a US military base, OneWeb Technologies provides its clients with secure and reliable solutions. As OneWeb's U.S. proxy organization, OneWeb Technologies has access to the company's LEO satellite constellation and takes a consultative and adaptable approach toward its customers.

Learn more at www.onewebtechnologies.net

