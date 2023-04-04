Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results and provide a corporate update. A press release detailing these results is expected to be issued prior to the call. Management will host the call to be followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate, please use the following information:

Conference Call/Webcast Information

The ME2C management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on April 17, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. To participate, please use the following information. If joining by phone, reference the company name and conference title to the Operator:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13728338&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608136&tp_key=b0894c8f8e

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 17, 2023. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13737795. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding ME2C Environmental. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ME2C Environmental Corporate Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME2C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

