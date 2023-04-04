DJ Guarda Wallet and Simplex Launch Zero-Fee Crypto Purchases Promo in Europe

Chainwire Guarda Wallet and Simplex Launch Zero-Fee Crypto Purchases Promo in Europe 04-Apr-2023 / 13:26 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lisbon, Portugal, 04/04/2023, Chainwire

Guarda Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet, and Simplex by Nuvei, an industry-leading fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution provider, have launched a promotional deal for zero-fee cryptocurrency purchases when paying with EUR. This means that European users can now buy BTC, ETH and LTC at no additional charge.

This joint promotion by Guarda Wallet and Simplex is available exclusively from 3 April to 9 April 2023. It applies only to Euro-denominated transactions (EUR). Furthermore, it is a great opportunity for beginners and experienced traders in Europe to enrich their crypto portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, users can visit the Guarda Wallet website or download the app. Crypto enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of this promotion to enhance their digital asset portfolio. About Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is a multicurrency, non-custodial wallet that allows users to manage over 400,000 assets across 60+ major blockchains. The wallet is available as a desktop, mobile, and web-based application. Since it is a non-custodial wallet, it does not store users' private keys on its servers, which gives users complete control over their assets. Guarda's user-friendly interface provides easy access to all the wallet's features, such as Buy, Exchange, Staking, Crypto Loans, Token Generator, and more.

One of the main advantages of Guarda Wallet is security. The wallet employs various security features to protect users' funds, including encrypted private keys, backup files, multi-signature, and biometric authentications for mobile applications. About Simplex

Simplex is a global payment processing service that enables users to buy digital assets with credit/debit cards, bank transfers and multiple alternative payment methods. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and many others.

Simplex offers a streamlined process for buying cryptocurrencies, eliminating the need for lengthy signup processes and tedious verification requirements. Users can complete transactions quickly and easily within minutes.

Contact Marketing Manager Rina Dyom Guarda Wallet rina@guarda.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1601067 04-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2023 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)