Dienstag, 04.04.2023
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
WKN: A1JA84 ISIN: US2265521078  
NASDAQ
03.04.23
22:00 Uhr
1,620 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2023 | 15:02
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Las Vegas 2023

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), a premier platform and provider of cloud communication services, video collaboration and managed IT services, announced it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:30 am PST. Doug Gaylor, President and COO and Ron Vincent CFO will be hosting the investor presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time / 11:30 AM Pacific Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47997

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Crexendo, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Company Contact:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
949-574-3860
CXDO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747391/Crexendo-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-Las-Vegas-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
