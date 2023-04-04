AnaBios Acquires Cell Systems, Expands Human Cell Portfolio for Drug Discovery

Acquisition Will Further Enhance AnaBios' Human Tissue & Cells Portfolio, Help Scientists Expedite Drug Discovery & Further Understanding of Cell Biology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / AnaBios Corporation today announced the acquisition of Cell Systems, a human primary cell and cell culture media company located in Kirkland, Washington. The purchase of Cell Systems will further enhance AnaBios' unique human tissue and cells portfolio and help scientists expedite drug discovery and further their understanding of cell biology through access to an expansive array of biologically relevant tools.

Cell Systems offers a wide variety of human primary cells, including endothelial cells from the brain, liver, kidney, eye and lung that have been instrumental in the ongoing assessment of COVID-19. Their liver sinusoidal endothelial cells were recently used in a pivotal study of a novel liver-chip model that rigorously validated the use of the primary cells for this microfluidics application, according to the industry standards set by the International Consortium for Innovation and Quality in Pharmaceutical Development.

AnaBios, a pre-clinical contract research organization focused on translational studies, leverages its advanced technologies to provide human tissue samples, cells and services for the pharmaceutical industry and academic laboratories globally. Human primary cells and tissues provide clinically relevant data to increase the success rate of drug development.

"Cell Systems has decades of experience supplying our highly-cited human primary cells to pharma/biotech companies and universities around the world that enable translational research using 2D and 3D models, microfluidic devices and in organ-chip technology. Our primary cells have been instrumental in research of the blood-brain-barrier, liver biology, kidney function, respiratory biology and much more," said Jesse Damm, CEO of Cell Systems. "AnaBios is the world leader in providing human-focused tissue samples, primary cells and services, so it makes perfect sense for our customers for Cell Systems and AnaBios to join forces."

"AnaBios is extremely excited to provide Cell Systems' primary cells to researchers globally and further enhance the landscape of translational research," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, CEO of AnaBios. "By maximizing the synergies between our offerings and expertise and Cell System's human primary cells and media, we will provide enhanced translational tools and reagents to academic, pharmaceutical and biotech researchers and optimize their research programs through enhanced human insights."

Financing for this transaction was provided by AnaBios' existing investors, including Ampersand Capital Partners. Financial details regarding the acquisition have not been disclosed. FFor more information and ordering of Cell System human primary endothelial cells, please refer to http://cell-systems.com/pages/primary-human-cells or contact info@anabios.com.

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, lung disease, CNS disorders, pain and itch. As a preclinical CRO, AnaBios has the most extensive network of hospitals and transplant centers for obtaining human tissue samples from ethically consented donors for ex vivo analysis. For more information about Cell Systems, please visit http://www.cell-systems.com.

About Cell Systems

Located in Kirkland, Washington, Cell Systems is laser-focused on providing the highest quality cell biology tools to researchers around the globe. With our expansive inventory of primary human cells and optimized media kits, Cell Systems is an ideal partner to support consistency and reproducibility in research programs while enhancing the biological relevance of the insights. Cell Systems ships next day in the US and priority delivery around the world. For more information about Cell Systems, please visit www.cell-systems.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit http://www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

