NextPlat Corp: NextPlat Launches New E-Commerce Development Program Enabling Florida-Based Businesses to Quickly Access Global International Markets in Asia

Program to Leverage NextPlat's Global Capabilities and Partnerships to Help Businesses Reach Millions of New Potential International Customers

COCONUT GROVE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-commerce provider today announced that it is launching the first in a series of new e-commerce development programs designed to assist businesses in expanding their existing online sales capabilities to reach new international customers in the Chinese market.

Launching in April, the initial program, in coordination with local chambers of commerce, will help Florida-based businesses and manufacturers market and sell their products to potentially millions of new customers. The new development program features NextPlat's turnkey global e-commerce solution for customers and leverages NextPlat's relationships with key partners, including one of the world's largest and most successful e-commerce platforms.

"We are excited to launch the first in what we expect will be a series of e-commerce development programs next month here in Miami. These programs will allow us to directly engage and collaborate with other Florida-based businesses who wish to tap into the vast potential of global e-commerce. Together with our partners, we believe we can help local businesses of all kinds quickly grow their online revenues by tapping into millions of new international customers," said Charles M. Fernandez, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextPlat.

To learn more about NextPlat's e-commerce development program or to attend, please visit https://www.nextplat.com/florida.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets for physical and digital assets. The Company intends to collaborate with businesses, optimizing their ability to sell their goods online, domestically, and internationally, and enabling customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications services division through its Global Telesat Communications Ltd and Orbital Satcom Corp business units that offer voice, data, tracking, and IoT services to customers worldwide through multiple global storefronts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch new data-driven tools and services and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

