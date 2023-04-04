Anzeige
The Macomb Group Expands Into Pennsylvania

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / The Macomb Group, Inc. announced yesterday that it completed a merger with Deacon Industrial Supply Co., Inc. Founded in 1963, Deacon is headquartered in Harleysville, a suburb of Philadelphia, with additional branches located in Marcus Hook and Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

The Macomb Group, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

"As a highly respected distributor of pipe, valves and fittings, our new partner Bill Vail and his team of 100 employees at Deacon serve an attractive base of industrial and commercial businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region, where until now we have had no presence," said Bill McGivern, President and CEO of The Macomb Group. He added, "The merger presents many new and exciting opportunities, in terms of both organic and acquisitive growth."

Former Deacon owner Bill Vail will continue to lead Deacon's operations and will also serve as Executive Vice President and board member at The Macomb Group. Describing the merger, Vail said, "Our history with one another dates back over a decade during which time we worked together collaboratively as board members of a buying cooperative that is now part of Affiliated Distributors. Over the years, we realized there are many shared similarities across our organizations and came to the conclusion that we could enjoy far more success growing our businesses together."

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 22 service branches and almost 600 employees in eight states including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

CONTACT:
Mark Calzolano - The Macomb Group Corporate Development
6600 15 Mile Road,
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 825-6974

SOURCE: The Macomb Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747401/The-Macomb-Group-Expands-Into-Pennsylvania

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
