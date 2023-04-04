Jakub Duda appointed Country Manager of Hempacco Europe

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced the opening of its European office as part of its international expansion strategy. Hempacco Europe, SP. Z O.O., located in Warsaw, Poland, will be the company's new European subsidiary.

This follows the company's appointment of Jakub Duda as Country Manager of Hempacco Europe. Jakub is a creative Business Development Manager with over ten years of experience leading international direct selling and retail businesses. Duda has been involved in the cannabis industry since 2017 as a Director of multiple hemp brand companies, including General Hemp, Complete Hemp Technologies, and Hempets. He previously worked as Vice President of EMEA Operations for Kannaway and Medical Marijuana, Inc., introducing companies to Europe and establishing a multimillion-dollar business.

"I am excited and look forward to the challenge of disrupting the tobacco industry in Europe," said Jakub Duda, Country Manager of Hempacco Europe. "I love Hempacco for its spirit and innovative approach and am confident that together we are well positioned to become the hemp smokable global leader."





HPCO Europe Jakub Duda



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/161194_hpco%20europe%20jakub%20duda.jpg





"We are ambitiously tapping into the European market, ready to build relationships with new customers," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "Europe will be a huge market for our portfolio of hemp smokable products and papers. Once we ship into Poland, we can ship into the European Union."

"Our much-anticipated opening of Hempacco Europe is finally upon us, and we remain enthusiastic about the potential for our business within the European Union," said Dr. Stuart Titus, Hempacco's Chairman of the Board. "Our EU Country Manager, Jakub Duda, has shown great skill and expertise in prior cannabinoid business efforts from Poland, which provides an optimal entryway to EU member nations. In Europe, smoking remains quite popular and resembles the popularity in the US during the 1950s and 1960s. Formal cannabis regulations are developing, but through much hard work, the EIHA (European Industrial Hemp Association) group has carved out an excellent pathway for legal hemp and CBD-related products. We look forward to establishing Hempacco as a new and upcoming participant in the European cannabis, hemp, and CBD communities."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161194