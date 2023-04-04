The global event focuses on the role of electrification in the race to sustainability

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in products for vehicle electrification, announced the return of the Future of Electrification virtual conference taking place on May 9-10, 2023.

This two-day event will feature educational sessions covering case studies for electrification, emerging research, new technology, transformation management, and the ROI of sustainability-all intended to help organizations in the global race to a sustainable future. The conference aims to foster connections, collaboration, and the advancement of the worldwide electrification effort through discussions, business case studies, and technical presentations.

"We are excited to bring together electrification experts from around the world to share their knowledge and experiences. This conference highlights the crucial role of electrification in achieving the sustainability goals of many businesses, as it is a topic that is top of mind for everyone," said Claes Avasjo, Executive Director of Global Sales and Marketing of ZAPI GROUP.

Keynote speaker and Professor of Finance at London Business School, Alex Edmans, will share his insights and perspective on the business case for electrification. Professor Edmans has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, testified in the UK Parliament, presented the TED talk "What to Trust in a Post-Truth World," and given the TEDx talks "The Pie-Growing Mindset" and "The Social Responsibility of Business." These presentations have a combined 2.5 million views.

Featured speakers for this year's Future of Electrification conference include Austin Caskey from Sunbelt Rentals, one of the largest industrial and construction equipment rental solutions providers in North America, and Steve Sokolsky from CALSTART, a nonprofit consortium of private sector firms, government agencies, and academic institutions committed to developing clean, efficient alternative fuel solutions for the transportation industry. Mr. Caskey will discuss traditional challenges with off-board charging electric-drive products and ways to address them through standardization and common components. Mr. Sokolsky will talk about state and federal incentives that are positively impacting various industries and helping bring new zero-emission off-road equipment to market in the United States.

Registrants can now access the conference agenda. While attendance is free, registration is required. To register and view the event schedule, visit futureofelectrification.org.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with systems integration expertise and a highly integrated product portfolio with motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers, and autonomous navigation software for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1500 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 600 million US dollars. Visit www.zapigroup.com for more information.

