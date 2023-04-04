Radancy Expands Industry-leading Talent Acquisition Platform Offering with Advanced CRM Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the leader in global talent acquisition software, announced today that it has acquired Ascendify, adding value to the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud through advanced candidate relationship management (CRM) capabilities. This acquisition enhances Radancy's suite of solutions focused on helping enterprises find the talent they need to strengthen their business.





Talent technology has traditionally consisted of individual point solutions involving manual processes and ad hoc tools. The Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud offers a single, integrated, end-to-end platform that automates the candidate recruitment process to help organizations source, engage and hire qualified talent with more effective and cost-efficient outcomes. The Talent Acquisition Cloud provides a secure and scalable platform, supported by data-driven insights and AI to deliver consistent and optimized experiences across all candidate touchpoints.

"In a market of siloed products and processes, we're excited to become a part of the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud," said Matt Hendrickson, CEO of Ascendify. "With the acquisition, Radancy adds Ascendify's valuable CRM-based recruiter tools to further enhance its comprehensive platform, including advanced sourcing functionality, workflow automation, interview scheduling and event management to augment its industry-leading platform and candidate marketing capabilities."

From Hi to Apply, the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud optimizes the entire candidate journey to maximize ROI and enable faster hiring of qualified talent. Radancy's cloud-based platform is designed as a holistic solution for all talent acquisition needs. Seamlessly integrating with major ATS/HRIS systems, it includes personalized career sites, data-driven programmatic AdTech, CRM and automated employee referral technology.

"As the competition for qualified talent grows, companies are increasingly seeking data-driven technology solutions to enhance their ability to identify, engage and hire candidates with greater effectiveness," said Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of Radancy. "We are seeing high demand for the Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud as the only all-in-one platform that streamlines the entire recruitment process, enabling companies to maximize their reach, optimize touchpoints and increase efficiency."

Radancy's leadership in the talent acquisition SaaS market continues to be enhanced by strategic expansion and innovation. The company is making significant investments to seBottom of FormSet a new standard for what employers can expect from a global enterprise SaaS talent acquisition platform.

Radancy is a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital. Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to Radancy and New Mountain Capital on the acquisition of Ascendify.

About Radancy

Radancy is the leading cloud-based talent acquisition software provider intelligently solving the most critical challenges for enterprises globally and delivering cost-efficient outcomes that strengthen their organizations. The Radancy Talent Acquisition Cloud, powered by rich data and deep industry insights, optimizes the entire candidate journey, enabling enterprises to hire the most qualified talent faster, while reducing costs and driving higher ROI, recruiter efficiency and an improved candidate experience. For more information visit www.radancy.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality leaders in carefully selected "defensive growth" industry sectors and works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. Additional information about New Mountain Capital is available at www.newmountaincapital.com.

About Ascendify

Ascendify is a leading cloud-based talent engagement software platform designed to reinvent how enterprises attract, develop, and inspire their talent. Ascendify's candidate relationship management (CRM) solution is built specifically for companies with complex, global workforces, where Ascendify drives better hiring outcomes through AI and data-supported identification, screening, and ultimately hiring of candidates. For more information visit www.ascendify.com.

