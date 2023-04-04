DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.5683
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1380020
CODE: MIVO LN
ISIN: LU1681041627
