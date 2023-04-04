BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
London, April 3
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 28 February 2023, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 4 May 2023.
Enquiries:
Ms C Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
Date: 4 April 2023