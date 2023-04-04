Wymant brings over two decades of experience in leading through change while cultivating and scaling inclusive, values-led and high-performance organizations

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the appointment of Craig Wymant as Chief People Officer.

Joining later this week, he will drive strategies worldwide in support of Kroll's commercial vision and employee success.

Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll, commented, "I am thrilled to welcome Craig as our Chief People Officer. He brings an impressive track record of building and scaling high performing teams, as well as the experience to implement additional strategies by which we can continue to attract, retain and develop talent."

Wymant joins Kroll from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where he recently led the people integration and transition work following LSEG's acquisition of Refinitiv. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer, People at Refinitiv where he successfully transformed the Human Capital function and deployed an enterprise-wide strategy to support accelerated growth. He also led their transition into a new global operating model. Wymant has also held HR leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and HSBC.

Craig Wymant, Chief People Officer of Kroll,said, "I am excited to join Kroll at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. Kroll's impressive expansion in recent years reinforces its reputation as a culture of talented, innovative and client-first minded professionals. I look forward to working alongside global leadership to deliver a people strategy that accelerates growth, drives operational efficiency and supports a workplace of high performance and success."

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005885/en/

Contacts:

Devonne Cusi

+1 212 450 8199

devonne.cusi@kroll.com