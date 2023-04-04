By Staying Committed to Social Impact in Times of Uncertainty, Companies Can See Long-Term Benefit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / FSG



Cutting costs on social impact initiatives can feel like an easy decision for companies in uncertain economic times. Forward-thinking companies can seize the moment by staying committed to social impact.

This isn't the first economic cycle companies have been through, and it won't be the last. In our latest piece, we write on how those who stay committed to social impact will differentiate themselves from their peers now and long into the future.

We recognize that corporate leaders are facing pressure to cut costs and keep profits up in the near-term. But abruptly disinvesting in social impact can break down brand loyalty and trust with customers, employees, investors, and communities. Companies that divest in social impact may be sacrificing long-term growth opportunities and benefits for short-term gains.

About FSG

FSG is a global, nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change. Through customized consulting services, innovative thought leadership, and learning communities, we're working to create a world where everyone can live up to their full potential.

Learn more at www.fsg.org.

