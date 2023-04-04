Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Beginnt dieses Unternehmen nun den Markt zu dominieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2023 | 16:14
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

By Staying Committed to Social Impact in Times of Uncertainty, Companies Can See Long-Term Benefit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / FSG
FSG, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

Cutting costs on social impact initiatives can feel like an easy decision for companies in uncertain economic times. Forward-thinking companies can seize the moment by staying committed to social impact.

This isn't the first economic cycle companies have been through, and it won't be the last. In our latest piece, we write on how those who stay committed to social impact will differentiate themselves from their peers now and long into the future.

We recognize that corporate leaders are facing pressure to cut costs and keep profits up in the near-term. But abruptly disinvesting in social impact can break down brand loyalty and trust with customers, employees, investors, and communities. Companies that divest in social impact may be sacrificing long-term growth opportunities and benefits for short-term gains.

Read more >

About FSG
FSG is a global, nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change. Through customized consulting services, innovative thought leadership, and learning communities, we're working to create a world where everyone can live up to their full potential.

Learn more at www.fsg.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FSG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FSG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fsg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FSG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747526/By-Staying-Committed-to-Social-Impact-in-Times-of-Uncertainty-Companies-Can-See-Long-Term-Benefit

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.